What happens in Vegas … will come back to haunt Tom Schwartz in New Orleans. On the Monday, February 20, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom and Katie Maloney’s bachelor-bachelorette party — and nonstop fighting — continued.



The Morning After

Day one of Tom and Katie’s joint bachelor-bachelorette party started out with a bang — and ended with lots and lots of tears. Across Bourbon Street, couples woke up with booze-fueled fights weighing heavy on their relationships.

“Honey, you’ve got to wake up for gator huntin’!” Brittany Cartwright said, rubbing Jax Taylor. “I’ve gotta go to a fancy lunch.”

As they got themselves up for the crazy day ahead, Brittany decided to confront Jax about his tearful apology to Stassi Schroeder the night before. “You don’t just apologize for being certain ways to Stassi when you act certain ways to me,” Brittany insisted.

But Jax brushed off Brittany’s concerns. “If I’m mean to my ex-girlfriends, I get punished," he groused. "If I’m nice to my ex-girlfriends and apologize, I get punished. It’s like, what do you want me to do?”

Across the hotel hallway, Schwartz groggily awoke on the couch — far, far away from his bride-to-be. Schwartz stumbled into the bedroom, where he found Katie sleeping in their California king alone. He gently stroked her hair before prompting Katie to apologize for her own drunken antics.

“Do you want to say you’re sorry? You were super mean to me last night,” Schwartz whispered. Barely awake, the couple rehashed their 4:30 a.m. off-camera fight: After the bars closed for the night, Katie wanted to take a car home rather than walk back to the hotel. But instead of telling Schwartz to call a cab, she lashed out at him and subsequently caused yet another argument.

Katie snapped and asked Schwartz why he wanted to pick a fight with her first thing in the morning. But Schwartz didn’t want to hear it. “Like Katie Maloney would say, ‘Don’t discount my feelings,’” Schwartz quipped, mimicking his future wife. “Because you don’t remember because you were too drunk!”

Crocodile Tears

The groomsmen (and groomslady, Ariana Madix) headed out for a manly New Orleans gator tour, but Schwartz showed up wasted. “I’m starting to think Tom is drinking for other reasons, possibly the situation going on with Katie,” Jax told the cameras. He quickly added, “I say ‘possibly,’ but that’s pretty much the reason.”

After scaring Schwartz half to death in a swamp of gators and snakes, the groomsmen settled down on dry land for a crab lunch. The lighthearted conversation quickly turned serious when Schwartz admitted to the guys that he wasn’t really speaking to Katie.

Jax reminded Schwartz that he doesn’t want to be doing this back-and-forth fighting for the rest of his life. The group encouraged Schwartz to seriously question if he should even get married to Katie. “Maybe it is me, though,” Schwartz meekly offered, which reduced Tom Sandoval to tears.

“You sound like a f--king battered wife!” Sandoval cried, marking the start of day two’s waterworks. “It’s f--king bulls--t. You put your emotions always on the end, man! You deserve better, dude.”

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

What Happens in Vegas …

Meanwhile, Katie and the bridesmaids dolled up for a classy Southern brunch.

The ladies decided to munch on seafood — much to Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute’s disgust. The two herbivores stepped away from the table as the girls dug into their clamshells. Once they were out of earshot, Kristen revealed to Scheana that she finally figured out the reason why Katie was constantly starting fights with Schwartz: Katie wasn’t over the fact that Schwartz allegedly had sex with another woman in Vegas two years before.

Kristen tried to lift Katie’s spirits by hiring her a (female!) stripper, and the boys followed the ladies’ gender-bending lead by decking out in full drag for a bar crawl. The first stop was a supermasculine sports bar, where Tom “Visa Manderhump” Schwartz continued to drink his emotions.

When the heavily intoxicated drag-queen posse finally met up with the girls, Kristen pulled Schwartz aside to talk with him about his infamous Sin City hookup. (Schwartz has always maintained that he and the woman in Vegas didn't go beyond kissing.) Visa Manderhump’s liquor levels, combined with Kristen’s not-so-great timing, caused Schwartz to freak out on her. He screamed across the lobby that Kristen is “basic” and told her that she needed therapy. Sandoval attempted to step in, which sparked an intense screaming match between Kristen and the drag queens.

“Doute is way out of line!” Schwartz declared. Katie tried to calm him down, but Schwartz couldn’t be controlled. “You act like a moron, and you want unconditional love?” he drunkenly spat out, suggesting a forthcoming end to TomKat.

Tell Us: Should Kristen stay out of Schwartz and Katie’s business, or is she right to look out for her friend?

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!