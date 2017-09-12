Mixing business with pleasure! Vanessa and Nick Lachey may be battling it out on Dancing With the Stars, but the couple swear that they aren’t competitive with each other.

“We are having fun doing this together. We’ve been doing this for 10 years so this is giving us a whole other dynamic in our relationship and I’m excited to see [what happens],” Vanessa, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly last week. “I’m proud of us for doing it together.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Lacheys did a spouse swap for the ABC show’s 25th season. While Vanessa is teamed with Maks Chmerkovskiy, Nick, 43, is partnered with the Ukrainian hunk's wife, Peta Murgatroyd.

“We don’t practice dancing with each other but it is nice because of the massages,” Vanessa told Us. “I’m like, I’ll rub your feet you rub my feet. That is fun. It really is another layer to our relationship. I can’t wait for the first live show, and I can’t to watch him. We did a little show the other day, we were at the same studio, and Maks and I came in and they showed us a little bit of their routine and we showed them a little bit of what we learned.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

She added: “It would be fun if we all made it to the finals.”

Vanessa admitted that she doesn’t really enjoy the gym, though. Luckily, Chmerkovskiy, 37, has no intention of pushing her to the extreme like her past “intense trainers.”

“It kind of seems childish. You have these grownups come, they signed on to do a show. It’s not like we’re in a summer camp together, and here I am making them do warmups and pushups and all that. It’s not me man,” he told Us. “I want to do my best and I want her to do her best too so we can do our thing. When I speed things up faster and faster, I know that there’s a leg that is able to do it. What is the point of pushing someone that I know for a fact that some of these people cannot be pushed? If you push, it’s going to break, and nobody wants that.”

Season 25 of DWTS premieres on Monday, September 28, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!