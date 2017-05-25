‘Veep’ Renewed for Season 7

Justin M. Lubin/HBO

Back to the Oval Office perhaps? HBO has renewed Veep for season 7, Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, announced on Thursday, May 25.

Currently in its sixth season, the political comedy stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former President of the United States Selina Meyer, and her aid Gary, played by Tony Hale. The two find themselves attempting to navigate the political world while getting into hilarious shenanigans. (Let’s not forget when Gary had to check Selina’s food for poison by eating it himself!)

Season six, currently on its fifth episode, revolves around Selina trying to cope with losing the election, which has fans curious as to what season 7 will bring for the unprepared former president.

Dreyfus took to social media on Thursday to celebrate the Emmy-winning show getting another season. “Yeah, Veeple, THIS is happening," she captioned a photo. "Get your lovely ass ready. @veephbo #more #veep.”

The show also stars Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, and Sam Richardson.

Veep airs on HBO on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

