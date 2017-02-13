No more chasing pavements. Adele was the belle of the ball at the 2017 Grammys in L.A. on Sunday, February 12, winning all five categories in which she was nominated and giving two stellar performances. Watch her greatest moments in the video above!

The British songstress, 28, first kicked off the star-studded event by opening with her hit 2015 song "Hello." She wore an olive green Givenchy dress on the red carpet before switching into a black beaded frock with a kaleidoscopic bodice for her performance.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

The now 15-time Grammy winner went on to pay tribute to the late George Michael. She sang a slowed-down rendition of his 1996 song "Fastlove, Pt. 1," but asked the band to restart because she wasn't satisfied with her performance. Despite the flub, she received a standing ovation from the audience at L.A.'s Staples Center.

"I was devastated by that. I had a bit of a shaky rehearsal, but I had been working really hard," the star said in the press room backstage afterward. "My earliest memory was ‘FastLove.’ When that video came out, I was blown away by how f‑‑king hot he was. I was young, about 10, and I heard the vulnerability of that song."

As previously reported, Michael was found dead at age 53 on Christmas Day. "I was devastated on Christmas Day. And on Boxing Day I said to [my partner] Simon [Konecki], ‘I have to do that tribute,'" she continued. "They didn’t want a tribute at first, his family, but then they came back and were very specific that it be me."

Adele, who would go on to call Konecki her "husband" on stage, was also emotional when she won Album of the Year for her third studio album, 25. She felt, however, that Beyoncé should have been the one accepting the award for her surprise visual album, Lemonade. "I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé. And the album, to me — the Lemonade album — Beyoncé was so monumental and so well-thought-out. And so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that," Adele said on stage, as Bey looked on tearfully. "And all of us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele also beat out Queen Bey, 35, for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Beyoncé led the pack with nine nominations, and took home Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for "Formation."

Adele went on to break one of her Grammys in two to reportedly share with the pregnant singer. "I felt like it was her time to win," she told reporters on Sunday night, via Billboard. "What the f‑‑k does she have to do to win album of the year? That's how I feel."

Adele even voted for Beyoncé. "I spoke to her before just to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward as well and she was very gracious and humble, as always, as we've come to expect," she added. "And the reason I felt the need to say something is because my album of the year is Lemonade. She is my icon of my whole life."

