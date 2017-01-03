A tiny toddler saved his twin brother after a dresser fell on top of him, and the incredible moment was captured on camera.

In the nursery surveillance footage, shared by the children’s father, Ricky Shoff, to raise awareness to bolt down furniture, the two-year-olds are seen climbing onto the heavy set of drawers before they fall, trapping one boy underneath.



As the pajama clad youngster is pinned down he begins to cry, while his brother desperately tries to work out a way to save him.



Fortunately for the little boy, after several attempts, he finally manages to muster up the strength to push the dresser off his brother and free him.

The boy’s mom and dad, Ricky and Kayli, were unsure about sharing the video, but finally decided to do so to encourage other parents to secure furniture to the wall.



“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this,” the Utah based father wrote on Facebook. “But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”

