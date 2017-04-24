Love and war. The latest trailer for The Beguiled proves that as the headmaster of an all-girls’ school in Civil War—torn Virginia, Nicole Kidman will do everything in her power to protect her sheltered students when a rival soldier (Colin Farrell) provokes sexual tension and rivalries in their home.

“You’re a most unwelcomed visitor, and we do not propose to entertain you,” she tells Farrell’s John McBurney, the role Clint Eastwood held in the 1971 adaptation of Thomas P. Cullinan’s novel, A Painted Devil.

However, one of the older residents, played by Kirsten Dunst, takes a liking to the injured mercenary. “He seems to be a sensitive person,” she asserts in the clip.

But that sentiment quickly fades when Dunst’s character catches the wounded Union soldier in bed with another woman. As his charm begins to woo many of the girls and turn them against one another, Martha Farnsworth (Kidman) realizes she must go to extreme lengths to remove the problem.

So while enjoying dessert at the table, Elle Fanning's character passes Farrell's solider a piece of pie — Edwina’s (Dunst) recipe — with a suspicious look on her face. After digging in, he begins gasping for air. The clip ends with Farrell crying out, “What have you done to me, you vengeful bitches?”

We'll know for sure when Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled hits theaters June 23.

