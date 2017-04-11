Watch Rachel Lindsay's Short but Sweet First 'Bachelorette' Promo!

Is it May yet? ABC debuted the first promo for Rachel Lindsay's upcoming season of The Bachelorette during the Monday, April 10, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and not a moment too soon.

The 16-second clip doesn't feature any new footage, but it's a pretty good recap of why Bachelor Nation fell in love with Lindsay as she fell in love with Nick Viall. The promo flashes back to several season 21 Bachelor highlights, from her limo entrance to her New Orleans date with Viall to her appearance on After the Final Rose.

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

"You asked, and you got it," a voice-over says as Fifth Harmony's "That's My Girl" plays in the background.

As previously reported, ABC announced the 31-year-old Dallas attorney as the season 13 Bachelorette back in February, even before viewers saw Viall send her home after the fantasy suite dates. She got her first taste of her new life a few weeks later, when Bachelor host Chris Harrison surprised her with a few of her potential suitors on ATFR on March 13.

In a franchise first, Lindsay met four of her men before the season started. The contestants included Demario, who proposed they elope to Vegas; Blake, who told her she smelled good; Dean, who said he was "ready to go black and … never going to go back"; and Eric, who danced his way into an early lead.

A few days later, Lindsay met the rest of her suitors. Executive producer Mike Fleiss tweeted a pic of Lindsay — rocking a gorgeous white gown — with Harrison on the first night of filming. "Let's do it!!!" he captioned the photo.

