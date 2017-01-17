Mini-me! Taylor Swift has got some major competition - from a 7-year-old girl.

Talented tot Xia Vigor has become a viral sensation after she performed on the Philippine TV show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.



The British born schoolgirl belted out Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me,” and she blew the judges and the audience away.



Performing with a full face of makeup and strutting her stuff in a series of Swift inspired outfits, Vigor didn’t show a hint of nerves as she paraded around the stage.



Her hair flicks, finger waggles and costume changes created an outpouring of love on social media too, with fans branding her “adorable” and “charming.”



Vigor, who also impersonated Swift’s BFF, Selena Gomez, took to Twitter too to thank everyone for their praise.



“Wanna take this moment to thanks Swifties for the overloading support,” she wrote. “We LOVE YAGUYS!’”



Check out the cute video above.



