So touching! During Coldplay’s sold-out Dublin concert on Saturday, July 8, Chris Martin made one fan’s dreams come true.

BACKGRID

After Martin, 40, noticed a wheelchair-bound fan named Rob crowd-surfing at Croke Park stadium, the singer invited him up on stage for an impromptu performance. “A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic," the concertgoer explained to BBC News. "He and his friends insisted on lifting me up and getting me a better view."

The crowd helped to move the excited fan to the stage, where he was greeted with cheers and a hug from the Coldplay frontman, who introduced him to the audience. “Chris Martin called me up to the stage … suddenly, I was on stage with Coldplay,” the 29-year-old continued.

As Martin sang an impromptu song about Dublin and Rob, the Dublin native accompanied him on a harmonica.

“I had a once in a lifetime experience,” he explained. “83,000 people cheering as I was in the middle. I got a glimpse of a celebrity life. The video has gone viral since and my phone hasn't stopped."

“In the time where we have seen the horrors of London, Manchester and Paris, I hope this shows if you get yourself out there, you never know what's going to happen,” he concluded. “I would like to thank Chris for an amazing experience.”

Coldplay posted the viral video on their own social media, writing: “Amazing scenes in #ColdplayDublin tonight!” More than 88,000 people have liked it so far on Facebook.

