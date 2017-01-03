Every rose has its thorn? Whitney Bischoff tweeted about her ex Chris Soules' appearance on the season 21 premiere of The Bachelor Monday, January 2.

Soules, 35, who proposed to Bischoff during season 19, was one of three former Bachelors to give advice to new Bachelor Nick Viall. In a pretaped sit-down, he chatted with the Milwaukee native, 36, along with season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe and fellow franchise alum Ben Higgins, who was the ABC series' leading man in season 20.

Bischoff, 31, was puzzled as to why Soules would be asked to be part of the segment. After all, she and the Iowa farmer split in May 2015, two months after their finale. "Why is Chris giving advice #TheBachelor," the fertility nurse tweeted Monday night.

After receiving some heat from fans, she added: "Simmer yall. Its no secret only a few succeed. Id want advice from a bach who made it - it ain't easy! No salt.No shade. All facts.#TheBachelor."

Lowe, 33, is one of The Bachelor's few success stories. He and Catherine Giudici married in a televised wedding in January 2014 and welcomed son Samuel in July. Higgins, 28, is also still engaged to his final rose pick, Lauren Bushnell.

Bischoff, meanwhile, found her happily ever after away from the cameras. In July, she revealed via Instagram that her boyfriend, Ricky Angel, had popped the question.

