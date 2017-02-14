Can you say BFF goals? Beyoncé certainly gave an empowering performance while debuting her baby bump at the 2017 Grammy Awards, but it was really her daughter, Blue Ivy, who she shares with husband Jay Z, who stole the show.

Clad in a pink Gucci suit reminiscent of Prince’s Purple Rain Tuxedo, the camera couldn’t keep away from Blue Ivy, 5, and her little friend standing next to her. While Beyoncé accepted the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, the camera panned to Blue, and viewers couldn’t help but wonder who her best friend is.

Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that Blue’s squad member is Madison Brown, the daughter of Jay Brown, the co-founder and president of Roc Nation, the record company that Jay Z founded.

Brown is Rihanna’s manager and Jay-Z’s longtime best friend and business partner, so it makes sense that the two girls are besties.

The adorable duo stood up to give Beyoncé a standing ovation, but soon they’ll be joined by two other little ones in the pop star's cheering section. The "Sorry" songstress announced earlier this month that she’s expecting twins later this year. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” she captioned a February 1 Instagram photo featuring her bump as she posed in nothing but lingerie and a green veil. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Queen Bey wowed the crowd with her first performance since announcing her pregnancy with a showstopping medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles."



Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that the couple "had given up" trying to get pregnant before they received the exciting news. "[They] had been trying and trying to conceive," a source close to Beyoncé told Us. "They were looking into surrogates and adoption." Blue is thrilled too. "She was asking about another baby forever," the insider added. "Now she gets two!"

