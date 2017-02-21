For some, The Bachelor just isn't a No. 1 priority! (Gasp!)

On the Monday, February 20, episode, Nick Viall worked his charm on the final four ladies and their families. Except one prominent figure was missing from Rachel Lindsay’s Dallas date: her dad. (Watch the clip above to find out why he was MIA!)

Though Viall told cameras he was “bummed” that the federal judge would be absent from the meet and greet, the 36-year-old model may have also breathed a sigh of relief. After all, the next Bachelorette, a lawyer, previously warned him that her dad, Sam, can be very intimidating. (Fun fact: He was appointed to his high-ruling position by Bill Clinton in 1998.)





Bill Matlock/ABC

But why did he skip what could have been a televised interrogation of his daughter’s boyfriend?



“He legitimately had business during the hometown date with Nick,” a show source reveals. “He has nothing against the show, so he will definitely be part of The Bachelorette season.”



Once the job was done, Mr. Lindsay made sure to clear his schedule for the Milwaukee native. "I had the pleasure of meeting Rachel's father off camera," Viall tweeted Monday night during the episode. "Like the other fathers, he was wonderful. Thank u 2 all the families. #thebachelor."

Jeff Daly/ABC via Getty Images

The judge will likely be pleased with Rachel’s batch of suitors next season. As Us previously reported, ABC didn’t wait for the show’s standout to get the ax from Viall before announcing her as the franchise’s newest star because the network wanted as much time as possible to find her the perfect men.

“They want to be able to cast guys specifically for her,” says an insider. “Producers figured they might as well announce it now and make it official to make sure they get the most and best number of applicants for her season."

For more on Viall’s awkward conversations with the dads, Corinne Olympios’ standout parents and nanny Raquel’s moment in the spotlight, watch the video above!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



