Oh, honey! Will & Grace is officially returning to NBC with 10 new episodes, the network announced at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday, January 18.



The revival will bring back the Emmy-winning sitcom's creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan; director James Burrows; and the four core stars: Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen). A premiere date has not yet been announced.



"We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."



Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Will & Grace — which centered on gay lawyer Will and his interior designer BFF, Grace — signed off in May 2006 after eight seasons. But the show has returned to the zeitgeist with gusto lately, with the cast reprising their roles for a popular September video about the upcoming presidential election. Rumors have swirled since then that the show was in talks to return for a limited run.

"We started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September, and the fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons," NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best."



Following the announcement, the stars took to Twitter to celebrate. Messing tweeted, "IT'S OFFICIAL !!! THE GANG IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER on @NBC!!" McCormack wrote, "Okay, NOW it's official!" And Hayes joked, "Hey…can I carpool with one of you guys to work? @DebraMessing @EricMcCormack @MeganOMullally #WillAndGrace."



Reboots and series based on existing properties have been more popular than ever lately, as networks look for ways to stand out in an increasingly oversaturated market. Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival proved to be a big hit with fans, while the Disney Channel is developing a spinoff series for That's So Raven that would return Raven-Symoné to her signature role of Raven Baxter.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



