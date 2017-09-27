Debra Messing is speaking out against Megyn Kelly after appearing on the former Fox News host's Today show hour on Monday, September 25.

During the sit-down, where Messing was joined by her Will & Grace costars Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, Kelly invited a fan onstage for a Q&A with the actors.

"Is it true you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?" Kelly, 46, asked, referring to McCormack's character.

"I look at Will Truman and I'm like, he has it made: lawyer, apartment in New York City and gay? Come on," the fan replied.

Kelly added: "I don't know about the lawyer thing, but the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out." Some of the stars smiled during the segment, while Messing didn't.

The Smash alum, 49, was later asked about the exchange in the comments section of one of her Instagram photos. "But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That's a fail!" the person wrote.

Messing replied: "Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning," the actress replied. "The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

Kelly has yet to respond. Earlier in the show, she noted how the comedy made a "huge impact" on the gay community when it originally ran from 1998 to 2006.

Will & Grace's revival premieres on Thursday, September 28, on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.



