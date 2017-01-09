Veronica and J.D. forever! Winona Ryder gushed over her former Heathers costar Christian Slater on the Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. Watch the adorable video above!

Ryder, 45, and Slater, 47, starred in the dark comedy in 1988. The Michael Lehmann-directed film centered on Veronica (Ryder) teaming up with bad boy J.D. (Slater) to kill three girls named Heather, staging each death as a suicide. (As previously reported, a TV revival is in the works.)

“I have not seen him in a long time, but I adore him,” Ryder said of Slater to E! News’ Giuliana Rancic at the Globes, where both she and her former costar are nominees. “I’m so happy for him. I could not be more happy for him. I love him so much... He's the best."

Ryder and Slater may reunite on Sunday night. The actress is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category for her work in the Netflix hit Stranger Things. Slater, for his part, is up for Best Supporting Actor for USA Network’s Mr. Robot.

Last year, Slater took home the win in his category and Ryder reached out to congratulate to him. “When he won I just imagined he was getting flooded with e-mails,” she told Rancic. “And so, I was like, ‘You don't have to write me back, but congratulations.’ And then he wrote me back. And I was like, ‘Oh… friends forever.'”

