Get ready to kick up those heels! World of Dance is finally debuting this month, and Us Weekly has an exclusive new look at the highly anticipated show.

The 10-episode series, which is hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum, will give dancers the chance to show off their talent as they try to snag the $1 million grand prize.

"I was a very competitive dancer, so coming to this competition, I really know what they are going through," the Step Up actress, 36, says in the clip.

Contestants will be judged by Jennifer Lopez, Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. There are no age requirements and any style of dance can be performed. Participants will be grouped into three divisions: Junior (any size act, 17 years old and under), Upper (one to four, 18 years old and older) and Team (groups of five or more, 18 and older).

"I started as a dancer and I know it takes commitment and passion," Lopez, 47, says in the preview.

Ne-Yo, 37, adds: "Everybody here is at the top of their game."

World of Dance debuts on NBC on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET.

