She's back! Yolanda Hadid, known for her four-season stint on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is getting her own unscripted series on Lifetime, the network announced on Tuesday, March 21.



The show, entitled Model Moms, will premiere later this year and center on Hadid coaching aspiring teen models on how to thrive on and off the runway. She and her team of experts will put the girls and their "momagers" through a grueling eight-week training course focusing on the physical, mental and emotional fortitude required to make it in the cutthroat industry.

Each week, the girls will compete for a $5,000 prize to put toward their careers. By the end of the season, one model will ultimately earn a management contract with Hadid's company and a chance to land representation by IMG Models.

The show was among a number of titles announced by Lifetime on March 21, including Flint, a movie starring Cher. "We are proud to launch such a robust offering of innovative programming with this award-winning group of talent," Lifetime exec Liz Gateley said in a statement. "As we look to tell the stories that otherwise wouldn’t be told, through the vision and words of true-life experiences and female storytellers, Lifetime imagines all that’s possible for women, both on screen and beyond."

Hadid, 53, certainly knows a thing or two about what it takes to make it as a model. She is a former model herself, and her children Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid are all thriving in the industry. Yolanda, who filed for divorce from David Foster in January 2016 after more than four years of marriage, announced in June 2016 that RHOBH's sixth season would be her last.

