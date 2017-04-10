The big day is finally here! The faux wedding of Maddie (Inbar Lavi) and Patrick (Stephen Bishop) is disrupted in a preview for the season finale of Bravo’s Imposters, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look. Check it out in the clip above.

As viewers have seen throughout season 1 of the scripted series, Maddie has been gearing up for her walk down the aisle with Patrick, who may or may not be catching feelings for the con artist IRL. As fans saw on the Tuesday, April 4, episode of Imposters, Patrick was confronted by his pal Ezra (Rob Heaps) at the FBI headquarters about his relationship with Maddie.

"I call bulls--t, come on. Tell me you never felt something the whole time you were with her. Tell me you never loved her,” Ezra told Patrick, who asked Maddie to spend the night with him before their false nuptials.

As Maddie and Patrick are about to say their I do’s, their pretend ceremony suffers an “annoying interruption,” as the priest bluntly puts it, when Richard (Parker Young) — who recently learned the art of the con from Max (Brian Benben) — sets off an alarm while hijacking a car in the church’s parking lot. To see what he’s up to, check out Us’ exclusive sneak peek.

The season 1 finale of Imposters airs on Bravo Tuesday, April 11, at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!