Entertainment
Katy Perry Will Be a Judge on ABC’s ‘American Idol’...
TOP 5
STORIES
Entertainment
Katy Perry Will Be a Judge on ABC’s ‘American Idol’...
TV
Eva Longoria Is Totally Down for a ‘Desperate...
Bachelor Nation
Chris Harrison Reacts to Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell’s...
Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel to Return as Oscars Host in 2018
cannes
Best Cannes Dresses of All Time
Hot Pics
Salma Hayek and Naomi Campbell joined forces at an Apple Music screening of Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story at the Curzon Mayfair in London on May 16.