Editor's Picks

Bella Hadid Flips the Bird After Ex The Weeknd Kisses Selena

Cops Called to Paula Patton’s Home Amid Robin Thicke Custody Battle

Jennifer Holliday Drops Out of Trump Inauguration Performance

Celebs and Their Look-Alike Kids

Who Will Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration?

Lamar Odom on Overdose: ‘I Was Basically Just Committing Suicide’

Pic: Billie Lourd Jets Off to Cabo With Taylor Lautner After a Devastating Month

Johnny Depp Sues Business Managers for $25 Million Over ‘Gross Misconduct’

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

One Hand in My Pocket

Hot Pics

One Hand in My Pocket

Neil Patrick Harris looked at ease while fielding questions at the screening of his Netflix drama Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events on Friday, January 13.

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Neil Patrick Harris