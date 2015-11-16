Editor's Picks

Emma Watson: Why I Don’t Take Selfies With Fans Anymore

Beyonce Shares New Pregnancy Photos: See Her Baby Bump!

President Trump’s Speech to Congress: Watch the Livestream

Ashley, J.P. on Fantasy Suites: 'Things Happen Quickly From Here on Out'

PIC: Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, Twitter Freaks Out

Sarah Silverman: I Chose 'Living My Fullest Life' Over Motherhood

Bachelor Nick Viall Sends Corinne Home: Twitter Reacts!

Savannah Guthrie Refers to Husband Mike as Matt (as in Lauer)

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Ready for Their Close-Up

Hot Pics

Ready for Their Close-Up

Brie Larson got a quick touch-up before posing with Tom Hiddleston at the Kong: Skull Island European premiere in London on February 28. 

Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA
Back to Beginning
Ready for Their Close-Up