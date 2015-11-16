Editor's Picks

President Barack Obama’s Farewell Speech: Where Was Sasha?

'Golden Shower' Memes, Jokes Flood the Internet After Trump Report

Identical Twins Separated at Birth Reunite After 10 Years: Watch

All the Details on Michelle, Malia Obama's Understated Farewell Dresses

'Bachelor' Villain Corinne Olympios 'Has Always Been Out of Control'

Victoria Beckham Admits She Regrets Messing With Plastic Surgery

Sister Wives' Maddie and Caleb Reveal Baby's Gender!

Why Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn's Reaction to Meryl's Speech Is Getting Buzz

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Ready, Set, Fashion!

Hot Pics

Ready, Set, Fashion!

Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts geared up for New York Fashion Week at Stella McCartney’s Fall 2017 Presentation at the Cotton Club in uptown NYC January 10.

Credit: Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Back to Beginning
Ready, Set, Fashion!