Editor's Picks

Ali Fedotowsky Got Her Best Body Ever After Baby (She Eats Pasta Daily!)

Luke Bryan Thanks Fans for Prayers After Infant Niece Dies

Casey Affleck’s Controversial Past Explained

Little People, Big World's Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Expecting!

Teen Secretly Recorded Video of Suspect Before Murder

Google CEO Had the Best Response After 7-Year-Old Asked for a Job

Nick Cannon Welcomes Third Child: Meet Son Golden!

Kelly Ripa: Mark Consuelos Is Overcompensating After Sex

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Selfie Queen

Hot Pics

Selfie Queen

Jenny McCarthy showed off a tiara as she snapped a photo with Lisa Vanderpump at SiriusXM studios in New York on February 22.

Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Jenny McCarthy, Lisa Vanerpump