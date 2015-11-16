Sippin’ on Gin with Snoop

Snoop Dogg shot a campaign as Brand Ambassador for The Tanqueray TEN - a collection of talented, creative influencers curated by the one and only Snoop D-O-double-G - at Cicada in downtown LA. "I’m all about pushing something new and the bottle was fly and it just felt right,” Snoop tells Us. "And it tastes good and at the same time, it looks good. Look good. Feel good. Taste good. That’s whassup."

Credit: Mark Owens