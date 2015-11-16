Editor's Picks

The Weeknd Opens Up About His Sex Life, Wants Kids Before Marriage

President Obama Surprises Emotional Joe Biden With Medal of Freedom

Michelle Obama Talks Malia Crying, Sasha Missing Farewell Address

Selena Gomez Poses in a Thong After She's Spotted Kissing The Weeknd

Sunny Obama Bites a White House Visitor

Blake Lively Celebrates Her Cherokee Roots in New L'Oreal Ad

‘Girls’ Star Jemima Kirke and Husband Michael Mosberg Split

Janet Jackson and Her New Baby Waited on 'Hand and Foot' at Home

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

So Biel-tiful

Hot Pics

So Biel-tiful

Jessica Biel arrived for a Jimmy Kimmel Live taping in L.A. January 11.

Credit: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Back to Beginning
Jessica Biel