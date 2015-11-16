Editor's Picks

Prince George’s New School Revealed

The Internet Is Not Happy About Kylie Jenner’s Scandalous Blush Names

‘Catfish’ Star Robert Brian Clark Dies at 33 in Motorcycle Accident

Whoopi Goldberg Shades Sara Gilbert for Mispronouncing ‘The View’ Cohost Names

Iggy Azalea Twerks in ‘Mo Bounce’ Music Video: Watch

Teen Mom’s Kailyn, Jenelle and Farrah Flaunt Cleavage in Same Push-Up Bra

'King of Queens' Costars Leah Remini, Kevin James to Reunite!

Vanessa Hudgens: 'I Completely Lost Contact' With Ex Zac Efron

Charlize Theron waved to fans as she hit the promo trail for ‘The Fate of the Furious' in Beijing on Friday, March 23.

Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Charlize Theron