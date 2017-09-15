Exclusive
Luann de Lesseps, Tom D'Agostino Still 'Text and Talk'...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Luann de Lesseps, Tom D'Agostino Still 'Text and Talk'...
Feuds
Martha Stewart Shades Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Who's Goop?'
Confessions
Ozzy Osbourne: I Was a 'F--king Idiot' for Cheating on...
Style News
You Can Now Shop Whitney Port’s Closet!
Daily Roundup
This Is Why Vinny Guadagnino Wasn't at the 'Jersey...
Hot Pics
‘Stranger Things’ stars Natalia Dyer and Finn Wolfhard showed off their best sides at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 14.