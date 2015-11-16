Editor's Picks

Regis Philbin on Why Kelly Ripa Doesn't Talk to Him

Bachelor Nick Reveals Exactly How Far He Went With Corinne in His Room

‘Love Actually’ Cast Reunites for Sequel 14 Years Later: See What Sam Looks Like Now

Whoopi Slams Treatment of Tiffany Trump at NYFW, Tiffany Responds

Gwen Stefani Reveals What About Blake Was 'Almost a Deal Breaker'

Melania Trump Is ‘Miserable’ as First Lady

Kellyanne Conway Banned From 'Morning Joe': 'She's Not Credible'

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Married: Watch Her Vows!

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Wall-to-Wall Stars

Hot Pics

Wall-to-Wall Stars

Matt Damon and Willem Dafoe shared a laugh on the red carpet at the premiere of The Great Wall at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on February 15.

Credit: KM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Back to Beginning
Matt Damon, Willem Dafoe