Editor's Picks

Why Bachelor Nick Viall Tells the Runner-Up 'I've Been So Selfish'

Eva Mendes on Raising Daughters With Ryan Gosling: ‘I Love Being Home’

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Are Expecting Their First Child!

This Is Us' Eight Moments to Make You Sob

Kris Dishes on Her Kids' Love Lives (She's Rooting for Scott and Kourtney!)

Joe Manganiello's Gift to Sofia on Their First Anniversary Was Beyond Romantic

See How Stars Are Celebrating International Women’s Day

Baby Dream Gets Showered With ‘Cousin Love’ From North West and Penelope Disick

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

When the Going Gets Hough

Hot Pics

When the Going Gets Hough

Derek and Julianne Hough gabbed with Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, March 7.

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough