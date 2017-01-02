❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Billie Lourd has broken her silence on the sudden death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day apart last week. PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher's Life in Pictures and Memorable Quotes The Scream Queens actress took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes in an emotional post Monday, January 2. “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” the 24-year-old captioned a photo of herself as a young girl with the two iconic actresses. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me,” she wrote.

Lourd is Fisher’s only child, from her relationship with her ex Bryan Lourd. The Star Wars actress and bestselling author died Tuesday, December 27, at the age of 60. She had been in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency onboard a flight from London to LAX Friday, December 23.

One day after Fisher's death, her mother, Hollywood legend Reynolds, died in Los Angeles at the age of 84. The Singin' in the Rain star had been rushed to the hospital for what is believed to be a stroke while planning Fisher’s funeral at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills. Todd told the Associated Press that his mother’s last words were that she wanted to be with Carrie.

Lourd’s Scream Queens costars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele and John Stamos all sent her their support on social media last week. Her costar Taylor Lautner also sent his love, captioning a photo of the duo: "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you.” The Twilight star, who joined the Fox horror comedy this year, and Billie sparked dating rumors after they were seen kissing last month.

