Even celebrity kids need their naps! Drew Barrymore sat down with Seth Meyers to share her hilariously relatable recent trip to Disney World with daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2.



The Santa Clarita Diet actress, 41, shared a selfie with Cinderella on her Instagram account, thanking Disney for the magical experience. "My daughters were on a cloud. A big puffy princess cloud," she captioned the photo.

Though Barrymore insisted that the girls — her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman — had fun, she told the cautionary tale of the inevitable breakdown many children experience at "the happiest place on earth." "If you've ever taken your kid to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends at some point in mayhem," she laughed.



The former child star came prepared with proof, photos of her posing casually beside her distraught 4-year-old. "That is a legitimate picture of my daughter just losing it on the floor," she said.



Barrymore shared a second photo of Olive in a nearly identical position, sprawled out on the concrete ground. "This is her losing it at Disneyland — because it all ends up there," Barrymore said. "You push it enough, because you're like, 'I'm here! Let's skip the nap! Let's go, go, go!' You want to maximize it. This is how it always ends for me."



Meyers, whose son is 10 months old, couldn't help laughing with Barrymore. "I like your approach, which is a photo op," he joked.



