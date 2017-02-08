Say hello to the new Malibu Barbie! Gigi Hadid debuted her Mattel Barbie look-alike on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 7, just in time for her Tommy X Gigi runway show. She announced the collaboration with a series of photos featuring her doll and the original Barbie strutting the streets of Malibu in Tommy's signature denim cutoffs and logo tees.



"Can't believe that's me !!!!!!!" Hadid captioned her photo. "Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger Can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!"

Barbie's official account posted a similar photo, saying "Great (Malibu!) minds think alike! Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees. #TommyXGigi #gigihadid #barbie #barbiestyle."

Hadid joins fellow model Ashley Graham, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, actress and fashion mogul Zendaya, ballerina Misty Copeland and other influential young women who have been honored with a namesake Barbie Doll as part of the company's "Sheroes" series. Though the unique dolls can be purchased on Mattel's site, Hadid's doll is not yet available for sale.



So excited to see my sister @gigihadid 's new @tommyxgigi collection tomorrow in LA!!!!! So proud!!!! Tommy Land 🌈💥🍒🎉🎀💙💘 with my joaney @joansmalls 💜 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

The second Tommy X Gigi show is set to take place on Wednesday, February 8, on the Venice Beach boardwalk. Hadid's younger sister, Bella, posted about the extravaganza on Tuesday, sharing a Boomerang with fellow model Joan Smalls. "So excited to see my sister @gigihadid 's new @tommyxgigi collection tomorrow in LA!!!!! So proud!!!!" She wrote Feb. 7 on her Instagram account.

