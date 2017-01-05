Credit: NBCUniversal

He's golden! Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon may be no stranger to the stage, but he admits that hosting the 74th Annual Golden Globes for the very first time on Sunday, January 8, makes him just the tiniest bit uneasy. Speaking to Us Weekly at the Beverly Hilton on January 4, Fallon said he was “so excited" but confessed, "I'm always nervous. I never know what's going to happen, I always get butterflies." Noting that the room will be full of famous faces, Fallon says, "This show is the first time where the guests ARE my audience! So I know they're good guests but I don't know how they'll be as audience members. Hopefully they're laughing and happy and having a good time, because everyone looks better when they smile!" Nerves aside, he's looking forward to it.



NBCUniversal

An admitted pop-culture fanatic, the comedian says he puts the Globes at the top of his must-watch list for awards season. Says Fallon, "I think this award show is the best one. It's a mash-up of the Oscars, the Grammys, the Emmys, it's everything. It's the best in TV, the best in music, and the best in movies all in one room. And it's a room, not a theater, so it's really tight and it's fun. And if you haven't seen the movies, a lot of people go, "Ugh, I haven't seen that movie, I won't ever see that movie!" You know what, it doesn't matter because someone from Walking Dead is going to come out. Or someone from People vs. OJ is going to come out." Jokes the host, "If you have A.D.D., it's a good show for you."

Fallon, 42, says he had his buddies and past Globes hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais [were] on [his] speed dial when preparing for the show. Says Fallon, "I've talked to all of them and I asked them all for advice. They all basically said the same thing, which is, 'Jimmy, you host a show five nights a week. I don't think you're going to have a problem. You know what hosting is more than we do.' They're like, 'We're movie stars. We're TV stars. You're a host. Don't ask us for advice, you moron.'"

Speaking of famous pals, Fallon says you just might get a glimpse of some of them during a star-studded opening number. Teasing what we might have to look forward to, the host says, "[The opening number] is spoofing one of the nominated movies, and we have a lot of fun cameos, we have a lot of good favorites -- I don't want to name names but Justin Timberlake... I won't say anything, this is not to go on record but Ryan Reynolds... and don't even ever talk about Tina Fey... no one is in this thing....'" And if that wasn't exciting enough, Fallon adds, "You're going to watch it and say, "Oh, I can't believe they're in this -- whoa, this is cool! Oh that person!" A lot of fun cameos, fun, and friendly, and joyous, and cool. It will put you in a good mood. I'm excited."

Watch the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 8 at 8 P.M. EST.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



