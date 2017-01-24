Congrats! Mel Gibson and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, his rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, January 23.

The Braveheart actor-director and his girlfriend of two years welcomed their son, who they named Lars Gerard Gibson, in Los Angeles over the weekend. Lars is the actor's ninth child.

In September, Us Weekly confirmed the couple were expecting. Ross, 26, also showed off her baby bump as the duo attended the 2017 Golden Globes in L.A. on January 8, where Gibson's unimpressed reaction to Meryl Streep's anti-Trump speech went viral.

Gibson, 61, is already father to daughter Hannah and six sons - Edward, Christian, William, Louis and Milo, from his 28-year marriage to ex-wife Robyn Moore. They divorced in 2011. He also shares daughter Lucia, 7, with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Gibson and Ross, a champion equestrian vaulter, began dating in 2014, and at first raised eyebrows over their 35-year age gap, before she became a regular by his side for red carpet events.

The Australian star has been making his Hollywood comeback after his 2006 anti-Semitic rant scandal with new film Hacksaw Ridge.

"Ten years have gone by," Gibson told Variety in October as he reflected on the incident. "I'm feeling good. I'm sober, all of that kind of stuff, and for me it's a dim thing in the past. But others bring it up, which [I kind of] find annoying, because I don't understand why after 10 years it's any kind of issue."



