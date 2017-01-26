Now this is a Twitter battle worth watching. On Wednesday morning, the Smithsonian National Zoo tweeted a photo of their newest addition — an as-yet-unnamed five-day-old grey seal. When radio show host Sarah Hill challenged the Virginia Aquarium to rival the cuteness, they answered the call with a tweeted photo of an otter and an osprey. The National Zoo struck back — and hard! — with a photo of Redd, a Bornean orangutan infant. After two more exchanges, the Bronx Zoo got in on the action. With their photo of two baby tigers playing, the Bronx Zoo coined the hashtag #cuteanimaltweetoff and the rest is squee-worthy history.
Zoos and aquariums across the country, from Miami to Los Angeles and Nashville to Tucson have since joined in. Scroll down for more cute animals that you could possibly handle.
Here’s the National Zoo’s first tweet:
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
And then came Sarah Hill’s challenge to the Virginia Aquarium:
Your move @VAAquarium ;-) https://t.co/lhBwalpprO— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 25, 2017
The Virginia Aquarium's response was swift:
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
But so was the National Zoo’s reaction:
.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
The Virginia Aquarium wasn’t having it:
@NationalZoo Don't worry, we're still here. pic.twitter.com/0Qm9dcvMD9— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
The National Zoo didn’t feel too threatened:
.@VAAquarium Yawn. pic.twitter.com/szDSpmWnud— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
And then the Bronx Zoo stepped into the fray:
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @ZooATL @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami #cuteanimaltweetoff? Bam: an oldie but a goodie. pic.twitter.com/6kjrTXG9dl— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 25, 2017
After that, Twitter exploded with adorable animal tweets from the official accounts of zoos and aquariums from across the country — and Toronto!
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017
.@ZooATL @phillyzoo @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @zoomiami Not sure who Mic is, but here's Jiwa. pic.twitter.com/xiddEpjZjH— Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) January 25, 2017
@PhoenixZoo @ZooATL @phillyzoo @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @zoomiami Mom cuddles are just the best❤ pic.twitter.com/UCqZmMrm1y— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) January 25, 2017
@VAAquarium @phillyzoo @ZooATL @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill Ahem, the world's smallest deer checking in for the #cuteanimaltweetoff. #pudu pic.twitter.com/b4sZbQTz56— Queens Zoo (@thequeenszoo) January 25, 2017
Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017
WAIT - there's a #cuteanimaltweetoff???😍We're no @stlzoo but we have baby goats!! Your move, Zoo!! #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/WjfdxD8dUJ— Humane Society of MO (@hsmo) January 26, 2017
Wait, everyone! Our #redpanda cub wants to be included in the #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/0bL8UiHV8f— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 26, 2017
Baby ocelot Santos will make your day! #cuteanimaltweetoff #tbt pic.twitter.com/19nWtdBf7P— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017
Waiting for @ElmwoodParkZoo to feature me in this #CuteAnimalTweetOff like... 🕐 pic.twitter.com/X7bsl2jliV— Stella the Owl (@StellaEPZ) January 26, 2017
