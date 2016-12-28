Editor's Picks

In Memoriam

Carrie Fisher's Sweetest Moments With Her Beloved Dog Gary

13

A princess' best friend! The iconic Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday, December 27, after suffering a heart attack four days earlier, will be remembered not just for her work as an actress, author and advocate, but also for her devotion to her beloved French Bulldog, Gary. The black-and-white pup, who was an emotional support for the bipolar actress, accompanied her nearly everywhere, from the many Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres to the White House Correspondents Dinner. Scroll to relive their sweetest moments through the years.

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images
Carrie Fisher Gary Fisher