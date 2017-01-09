You May Also Like Tracee Ellis Ross, Drew Barrymore Bring the Bling at Golden Globes

Wait, where did the dark smoky eye and ruby-red lipstick looks go this year? Emma Stone, Kristen Bell, Jessica Biel and others showed Us at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8 that yes, less is more, and that all you need is love — for delicate rose and taupe tones on eyes, lips and cheeks. How ladylike.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone

“It’s all about turn-of-the-century vintage glamour,” makeup artist Rachel Goodwin told Stylish about the La La Land best actress winner’s look, which paired NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Andromeda with the brand’s Satin Lipstick in Rosecliff.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Amy Adams

Pro Stephen Sollitto stippled Chantecaille’s Crème Blush in Charming on the Arrival best actress nominee’s cheeks, then pressed the brand’s Le Chrome Luxe Eye Duo in Lantern on her lids. On her lips: Chantecaille’s Luminous Gloss in Coco.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kristen Bell

Neutrogena’s Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow palette in Mink Brown and MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Classic Nude beautified the Zootopia actress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Thandie Newton



The Westworld best actress nominee championed lavender shadow and mauve lipstick.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

The actress, who made it a date night with husband Justin Timberlake, modeled defined arches and glossy lips, courtesy of Chanel makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.





