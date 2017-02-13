Move over, plunging necklines, there’s a new cut in Tinseltown. Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Demi Lovato, Faith Hill and Chrissy Teigen graced the Grammys 2017 red carpet in sexy keyhole gowns on Sunday, February 12, leaving a little to the imagination.
Jennifer Lopez
Pretty in pink: The presenter chose a Ralph & Russo gown.
Faith Hill
The presenter looked red hot in Zuhair Murad.
Demi Lovato
The presenter and Best Pop Vocal Album nominee shined in Julien Macdonald and David Yurman jewels.
Carrie Underwood
The Best Country Solo Performance nominee wore an Elie Madi dress and Nigaam earrings.
Chrissy Teigen
The model, supporting husband John Legend, laced up a black ensemble.
