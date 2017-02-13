You May Also Like Adele Is Gorgeous in Money Green at the 2017 Grammys

Move over, plunging necklines, there’s a new cut in Tinseltown. Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Demi Lovato, Faith Hill and Chrissy Teigen graced the Grammys 2017 red carpet in sexy keyhole gowns on Sunday, February 12, leaving a little to the imagination.



John Shearer/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Pretty in pink: The presenter chose a Ralph & Russo gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Faith Hill

The presenter looked red hot in Zuhair Murad.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The presenter and Best Pop Vocal Album nominee shined in Julien Macdonald and David Yurman jewels.

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

The Best Country Solo Performance nominee wore an Elie Madi dress and Nigaam earrings.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen

The model, supporting husband John Legend, laced up a black ensemble.





Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



