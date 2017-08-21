Sure, you’re still basking in the summer glow of your favorite body shimmer and sheer, tinted moisturizer, but newsflash — we’re officially one month away from the first day of fall. Not only does this mean Pumpkin Spice Latte season is just around the corner, but it also signals the return of lipid-rich moisturizers, exfoliating masks and anti-aging powerhouse retinol. Confused about where to start? We asked Helena Christensen’s L.A. facialist Angela Caglia to share her best skincare tips for oily, sensitive, dry and normal skin types. Find your RX below!

SENSITIVE

Be warned: a drop in temperature wreaks havoc on the skin’s barrier. Your best defense against flare-ups and run-of-the-mill redness is chamomile, a soothing anti-inflammatory found in Naturopathica’s Cleansing Milk. ($32, naturopathica.com)

OILY/COMBINATION

Because cooler air creates layers of dead skin build-up, which traps blackheads and blemishes, regular exfoliation is your number one priority. Degunk pores with a gentle, glycolic acid formula such as Caglia’s sweet purple potato-packed Dream Exfoliant Mask twice a week. ($135, angelacaglia.com)

MATURE/DRY

Now is the time to reach for retinol aka Vitamin A — it is the most scientifically proven ingredient for smoothing texture and reducing the appearance of brown spots caused by the summer sun, fine lines and wrinkles. Collagen is important, too; it’s what makes your complexion firm, plump and youthful. Apply a few drops of Algenist’s Genius Liquid Collagen after cleansing. ($115, sephora.com)

NORMAL

Skin cells are like fish — they need water to live (and lots of it!). Drench ‘em in superhydrating squalane oil, which absorbs quickly onto a cleansed face and neck. Our pick: brightening and firming Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil. ($72, sephora.com)

