Alicia Keys is wearing pretty pink lingerie for a great cause. The former Voice coach collaborated with Stella McCartney to front her annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, and the cause is close to the singer’s heart.

The 36-year-old Harlem native models the limited edition Ophelia Whistling bralette ($160) and bikini brief ($90), which are both Poppy Pink to remind women to schedule their annual exam. Besides getting to look gorgeous in this feminine set, you’ll also be giving back.



"Every 19 seconds a woman around the world is diagnosed with breast cancer," McCartney explains in a video.

"So I'm showing my support by wearing Stella's Ophelia Whistling lingerie set, where a percentage of the proceeds are donated to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center of Harlem, which is super important to me,” Keys adds. “I was raised in Harlem so this really resonates with me and also my mother is a breast cancer survivor and I don't think I've ever really got to really share that story, so this is important to me."

The cause is also important to McCartney. “Sadly, I lost my mother to breast cancer 19 years ago. She didn't meet my children. My children didn't meet her, and we are here today to raise awareness,” the designer continued. "And to start a conversation and to break the taboos and to really encourage everybody to get checked,” Keys concludes.

Breast Cancer Awareness month begins on October 1, and the special edition Ophelia Whistling set will also go on sale that day at StellaMcCartney.com.

