Kylie Jenner arrives at the Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 on January 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Start spreading the news! Kylie Jenner announced her second pop-up shop back in January, and now the reality star is revealing details of the highly anticipated store.

Starting on Monday, February 13, the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 19, will sell her Lip Kits, branded merchandise and more for a limited time at 27 Mercer St. in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. "Kylie handpicked this location after touring many spots in and around NYC, and is excited to bring the Kylie Shop to the East Coast, especially for all her fans and customers who missed the launch pop-up shop in California,” a Jenner press release obtained by Teen Vogue reads. “She has been working on her Valentine’s collection for months, and is excited to share it with the world and bring the same vision and experience to life in the store."

Google Images

According to the release, the doors are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., while supplies last. Those offerings include the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day collection (with sparkly Lip Kits!) as well as her birthday and holiday sets. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will also push her newest clothing items — athleisure separates printed with the term “Thick!” She tapped BFF Jordyn Woods and Young Thug’s fiancée Jerrika Karlae to model those pieces.

Come see my lip kit wall TODAY at the Topanga Westfield Mall ❤️ #KYLIEPOPUP A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 11:26am PST

