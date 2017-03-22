It's been more than six weeks since Allison Williams said goodbye to Marnie, her character on HBO's Girls (now in its final season), by dyeing her chestnut locks blonde — and she has a lot to say about living with her new 'do. The 28-year-old actress chatted with the Late Late Show's James Corden on Tuesday, March 21, and shared some observations about her platinum-blonde hairstyle.

Williams told the show's host, as well as guest Darren Criss, that the color swap has given her new insight into "the male psyche." She joked, "Let me just tell you, you are real simple. Even simpler than I thought."

Courtesy CBS

The New Yorker, who was wearing a white Sally LaPointe midi dress with open shoulders, explained that men had a different reaction to her as soon as she she bleached her hair. "It's so instant," Williams, who married Ricky Van Veen in 2015, said. "Boys are just aware of a blonde head of hair in the room. I'm positive. I've walked this planet as a brunette with total anonymity, and now I walk into a party and people are like [gasps]."

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

But is she having more fun? "People keep asking me that and I finally realized that they're asking it because they're hoping I'm more fun now," the Get Out star joked. "That's definitely why. Even my friends and family are like, 'Are you having more fun? Is this going to be a more enjoyable relationship for us? Are you also more fun?' And the answer is no."

