Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Fierce! Transparent’s Amy Landecker and Black-ish’s Jenifer Lewis hit the red carpet in matching St. John pantsuits — and were completely wild about their shared taste in clothing. “We love it. We love dressing alike,” Lewis told reporters. We caught up with Landecker on the red carpet and she explained everything to Us — read on for the full interview below!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Landecker, 47, took a walk on the (more) casual side by pairing her ensemble with strappy heels and black polish. Here's what she told Us:

AL: This was a last minute switch! I had a Siriano suit that didn't close, we could not get it closed. And Molly Fishkin, who's my stylist, is going to die! [laughs]

US: Listen at least you're matching with someone really fabulous!

AL: I know, I'm really excited! She's also a huge advocate for the trans community, so I feel honored. Honestly I follow her, I love her work, I think she's brilliant, she's also very aligned with all the causes that I'm aligned, so it's an honor and a privilege.

US: What's your first reaction when you see someone in the same outfit?

AL: I never... honestly it's also quite a bold goddamn outfit! Right? Sorry, I will say my daughter was not into me wearing this. The Siriano was black and more simple, and this is a statement! I'm wearing a leopard suit!

US: What did Jenifer say when you went up to her?

AL: She was very happy. Actors love attention and we got a lot more attention together! She came up to me and said, "Honey, we're way more famous now because we've got each other!" It's true. I'm like, "Wow, this is going to be the best award show of my life!" [laughs]

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lewis, 60, vamped up the pattern with a red bustier, silver clutch and black pumps. Va-va-voom!

