Werk it, ladies! After facing backlash regarding her fashion choice at a Modern Family event last week, Ariel Winter is out again wearing exactly what she wants. In this case, it’s the same Mishki dress that Jennifer Lopez wore for her appearance on The Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, May 4.

The “Avianna” Jeweled Midi Dress, which retails for $110, features a silver bodysuit with a sheer, bejeweled overlay. Winter and Lopez both styled the dress similarly, keeping their looks uncomplicated and polished. Both ladies wore ankle-strap heels, smoky eye makeup and diamond studs.

Winter, 19, sported the dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, May 10. She wore her hair slicked back and loose and painted her nails a bright shade of red. Lopez, 47, modeled a neat ponytail.

Like Lopez, Winter is known for making bold fashion choices. Last week, she went full-on glam for a Modern Family event, while her costars dressed casually. People online took note of her ensemble and were quick to criticize.

She later took to Instagram to respond to her haters. “Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?” she wrote. “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE!” She ended on a lighter note, explaining that “as long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself."

Julie Bowen, who plays Winter’s onscreen mom, praised the actress’ confidence in fashion during an interview with E!. “I’m always like, ‘Why are you showing so much of your body? And then she’s like, ‘Why not?’ She knows exactly who she is. She knows exactly, and I’ve watched so much negativity bounce right off her, and I’m like, let me learn from you.”

