From one bombshell to another! Model Ashley Graham revealed to Us Weekly that her style icon is none other than a curvy Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Kim Kardashian … she’s really amazing!” the 29-year-old model told Us exclusively at the NYC premiere of American Assassin. “I love that she is effortlessly chic and sexy all at the same time. She's showing off her body but she's also doing it in a way that looks like she just rolled out of bed.”



Indeed! The E! reality star recently bared almost all of her body in a G-string bikini in Malibu that left little to the imagination. While Graham often gets style inspo from Kardashian, she got the chance to get very up close and personal with her fashion icon at the 2017 Met Gala.



"Kim Kardashian picked spinach out of my teeth," Graham dished on a May 3 episode of Rachael Ray’s show. “She came over — the nicest person ever — she waved at me like, 'Hi, Ashley!' and then I was like, 'Hi, Kim Kardashian!' And she came over … and we started chatting, and she was like, 'You have something in your teeth, right here,’ and I said, ‘Oh, where is it?’ and I couldn’t get it. And she said, ‘Do you want me to get it?'"



"So she just kind of went in," Graham recalled. "The whole time, I'm like, 'I have to tweet this! This is a moment!'"

The Sports Illustrated model also shared her advice for young girls with Us. “You just have to be comfortable in your own skin, you have to continue to wear things that make you feel good and not care about what society is going to tell you,” Graham told Us. “There's no such things as rules in fashion. I obeyed them for so long in high school and going into my early '20s. The moment I forgot all about the rules is the moment I really embraced like who I was in the fashion industry.”

