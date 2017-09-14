As a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, JoJo Fletcher has worn her fair share of football jerseys — but she also knows there are plenty of other ways to show team spirit without sacrificing style. Watch the video above to see the former Bachelorette, who partnered with the NFL Style Lounge, share her tips for staying fashion-forward during football season.

"I'm a huge football fan. I'm from Texas so I grew up on it," Fletcher exclusively tells Us Weekly in the clip. "When I was younger, my dad and my family would always give me jerseys, but as I've gotten older, there are so many different ways that I've found that you can just style them and wear them for different occasions."

To change-up the look of a standard jersey, Fletcher turns to the NFL Shop's Style Lounge, which offers fresh new takes on fan apparel. "It's like casual, laid back," she explains of the gear. And when the weather gets colder, "throw a flannel or jean jacket on," Fletcher suggests. "It's just fun."

In fact, football is one of the many factors that Fletcher and her fiancé, sports commentator and former NFL player Jordan Rodgers bond over. "We're busy, but when we find time to both be at home," she says, "football is one of those things that we both share in common." Now that's a win, win!

Watch the video above to see more of how Fletcher stays stylish during football season.

