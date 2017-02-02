New life, who dis? Barack Obama is so deep into post-presidency vacation mode, he hasn't just taken to lounging on British Virgin Islands, he's also walking around sporting a backwards fitted baseball cap.

After a trip to Palm Springs, the 44th president of the United States, 55, was filmed strolling to the beach wearing a short-sleeved top, shorts, flip flops and his baseball cap on backwards. Meanwhile, his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, rocked a lavender top with short shorts, a lace coverup, thong sandals and a straw hat.

Naturally, the internet just can't get enough:









Stylish by Us Weekly


