Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

New life, who dis? Barack Obama is so deep into post-presidency vacation mode, he hasn't just taken to lounging on British Virgin Islands, he's also walking around sporting a backwards fitted baseball cap.

After a trip to Palm Springs, the 44th president of the United States, 55, was filmed strolling to the beach wearing a short-sleeved top, shorts, flip flops and his baseball cap on backwards. Meanwhile, his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, rocked a lavender top with short shorts, a lace coverup, thong sandals and a straw hat.



Naturally, the internet just can't get enough:



president obama with the backwards fitted!!! this man is culture pic.twitter.com/1P4EhrnQ5P — jordan (@yourgurljordan) February 1, 2017

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

It makes me smile seeing Barack Obama carefree and happy on vacation. I feel like the world is burning all around me, but I'm happy for him. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 2, 2017

Obama Really On Vacation Living The Life, He Ain't Bothered 😂 — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) February 2, 2017

obama is on vacation wearing his cap in the same direction this country is headed in pic.twitter.com/G3Misnu7NH — alex english (@alex3nglish) February 1, 2017

Obama got his hat to the back like it's 1990 and trump isn't president. GET YO ASS BACK HERE... with respect, sir. pic.twitter.com/wJKI4602Gx — Robin Thede (@robinthede) February 1, 2017

History books will now say on this day Obama wore a hat backwards & Jay Z and Beyoncé made another pitcher of Lemonade. #BlackHistoryMonth — ramel (@itsRamel) February 1, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Obama about to have a Pokémon battle. pic.twitter.com/bdAGz5Os6I — Ian Hecox (@SmoshIan) February 1, 2017

obama in a backwards hat is my favorite obama. — Ally Hills (@allyhills) February 1, 2017

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



