Disney

It's here at last! Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast finally hits theaters today, March 17. We're sure you've got your tickets purchased and your best yellow dress laid out. But before you head into the theater, we want to clue you into something you're going to see and love — and can absolutely get for yourself after the fact.

The item in question? Belle's (Emma Watson) gold twisted branches necklace, which costume designer Jacqueline Durran said was inspired by the dark yet whimsical architecture of the Beast's castle.

Disney

You May Also Like Emma Watson (Finally!) Wears a Real-Life Belle Dress

"The thought process behind those were that everything that is worn in the castle is created in the castle, so it has to sort of partake in the magic enchantment of the castle itself," the Oscar-winning designer told The Hollywood Reporter, discussing both Watson's branch necklace and feather-shaped hairpiece. "[The jewelry tries] to capture this organic sense of that and the way the castle moves and evolves. In the production design, the stairs are twisted and in some places they're broken or still moving. We would be trying to mirror that sort of idea in these two pieces of jewelry."



Durran added that the necklace is meant to look "like a tree of life that's still in motion."

Belle wears it around her neck as she and the Beast (Dan Stevens) share a waltz around the ballroom to the iconic tune of "Beauty and the Beast" — and it's available to purchase.

A replica of the stunning bauble, which is plated in 18K gold and features .162 carats worth of teeny diamonds, is part of HSN's Beauty and the Beast collection ($356, hsn.com). As the accompanying note reads, the branch pendant "pays homage to the often winding way towards love."

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.