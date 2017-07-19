Becca sent nudes. Let Us clarify: Becca Cosmetics released a line of lip balms with nude lip pigments suitable for every complexion under the sun. The all-inclusive neutral shades (aka “your lips but better,”) are part of the Lush Lip Colour Balm line, available exclusively at Ulta and Beccacosmetics.com.

The Lush Lip Colour Balm is infused with jojoba oil to help keep your pout hydrated and provide a soft, satin finish. The pigmentation of the new balms is such that you can control the intensity of your lip color — just a little for a glow, or you could layer it for a deepened lip color.

There are eight shades in the collection and all of them have caffeinated beverage and dessert-themed names: Café Au Lait, Ginger Vanille, Almond Fraise, Chai Crème, Milk Chocolate, Toasted Hazelnut, Cherry Ganache and Black Violet.

Becca Cosmetics announced the launch via an Instagram post Tuesday, JULY 18, with a photo that demonstrated how all of the shades worked with a wide array of skin tones.

The photo demonstrates that whether you have a deep complexion or fair skin, each and every shade from the collection will flatter your coloring because the flexible, buildable pigments allow for the natural lip color to shine through. In other words, all of the shades work with your lip color to blend together for a tint that is uniquely yours.

Becca Lush Lip Colour Balm retail for $22 a piece.

