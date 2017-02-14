Courtesy TAG Heuer

Watch out, it's another win for Bella! Supermodel Bella Hadid just scored another high-profile campaign: Tag Heuer.

Gigi Hadid's younger sister, 20, and the luxury Swiss watch brand announced their collaboration during a New York Fashion Week launching event on Tuesday, February 13. And they didn't just reveal their partnership — they also shared the first photos from the campaign.



In a series of four shots, Bella models the label's Aquaracer Ceramic Diamonds while boxing and playing photographer. As explained by the text accompanying the lead campaign image, which features Bella sinking her teeth into a boxing glove, the brunette stunner was chosen to rock the Aquaracer because "she has everything going for her. She's beautiful, vivacious, luminous and free-spirited. She glides through pressure so #DontCrackUnderPressure [the campaign's hashtag] is the perfect motto for her."



Hadid shared her excitement for her latest gig via Instagram too. "I don't stop, I don't crumble and I certainly #DontCrackUnderPressure !" she wrote, captioning the main campaign image. "Thank you Tag for the warm welcome to the family and making me the new face of @tagheuer ! ❌⏱❤ by my lil birdie @cassblackbird ❤."



Courtesy TAG Heuer

Yolanda Hadid's second child is certainly having a banner year — and it's only February. In addition to the Tag campaign, she's also storming the scene at NYFW, and she's gracing the February 2017 issue of Teen Vogue's "Love" issue, inside of which she discusses her breakup with The Weeknd and her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. Bella is also the face of Moschino, DKNY and Fendi.



